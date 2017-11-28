Tollywood to observe 15-minute blackout today in support of Padmavati

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and director Goutam Ghose in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo) Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and director Goutam Ghose in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

The Bengal film industry will observe a 15-minute blackout on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film Padmavati, and denounce attempts by certain groups to ban the movie.

National award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, producer Shrikant Mohta and others held a press conference in Tollygunge on Monday and announced the decision. Members of the Eastern India Motion Picture Directors Association, the Artist Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers were also present.

“We will observe a blackout of 15 minutes from 12 pm to 12.15 pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark our protest against the things that are taking place regarding Padmavati. It will be a complete halt in work of all departments, from studios to post-production units. This will be observed in every studio and shooting location across the state,” Ghose said at the press meet.

“We are ready to hold a debate over the movie once it is released to find out if it is a work of fiction or portrayal of real history. What is happening in the name of protests is extremely unfortunate. At a time when we are holding smartphones in our hands, some people are going back to medieval period. The CBFC decides whether the film is fitted for public exhibition or not. If there is any objection, then the producer can appeal and further move to a court.

The protests regarding the movie have no logic. We have to first find out why they are taking place,” Ghose said.

The film industry representatives also criticised the statements made by Haryana BJP leader against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for lending her support to Bhansali.

“As a film-maker or a producer, don’t I have the freedom to make controversial movies? There is a censor board to do the monitoring. This has always been the process. But how can we protest against a film without even watching it? If this continues, then we have to take permission from every individual before releasing our films. We cannot let such things curtail our creative freedom,” said Chatterjee.

Producer Shrikant Mohta said: “The chief minister of West Bengal has only talked about releasing the film here. She has not hurt the sentiments of the people or said anything wrong in this regard. The comments against her are shameful.”

On Sunday, Indian Films and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA)’s president Ashok Pandit had called for a 15-minute tools down for the entire Indian film industry to register their protest on the matter.

