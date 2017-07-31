Toll 34: Government says ‘situation improving in several dists, relief work on war footing’

Almost fully-submerged buildings in Ghatal. PTI Almost fully-submerged buildings in Ghatal. PTI

The administration on Sunday said that the situation continued to improve in rain-hit Bengal with water receding from several regions. The death toll has risen to 34. “The situation is improving in the state with several inundated places witnessing a decrease in the water level. Overall the situation is improving slowly. Khanakul in Hooghly district, Amta and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah and district and Ghatal in West Midnapore are still inundated,” said state Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee.

According to government data, the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released 50,000 cusec of water in past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-TMC MP Dev visited his own constituency Ghatal to take stock of the situation. He interacted with affected people and visited relief camp set up state government.

“Relief materials have reached to these relief camps. People are being evacuated to relief camps. Food, medicine and other material are being sent to those who are not willing to come to the relief camps and are staying in their house. The situation has improved a lot but there are some areas which are still inundated,” the Trinamool Congress MP said.

