To curb ‘unethical medical practices’ West Bengal govt to table Bill in Assembly today

The state government will table the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2017 in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. The Bill has been described as an attempt to curb the “unethical moneymaking practices” of private healthcare institutes. The bill will have provisions to not only monitor private healthcare institutes but also to impose penalty in case of violations. The 25-page bill has been drafted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the state health minister.

Death of a patient due to medical negligence will attract a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, and a fine of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh depending on the degree of “permanent damage” to a patient in case of medical negligence.

There are also provisions in the bill which says that private healthcare institutes cannot refuse admission and treatment in emergency cases such as acid attack, rape and accident victims. The hospital will have to admit these patients and begin treatment even if the patient could not afford the treatment immediately.

Hospitals have been barred from prescribing “unnecessary” medical tests to patients. The reasoning is that such tests may be used to inflate medical bills.

The bill also has provisions to set up a Health Regulatory Commission which will monitor private healthcare institutes. If any such institute fails to abide by norms prescribed in the new Bill, then the commission, which will be headed by a retired judge, can impose penalties it deems appropriate.

The Bill comes in the wake of the deaths of a few patients in alleged cases of medical negligence against private hospitals in the state.