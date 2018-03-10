To connect with youth in Darjeeling Hills, West Police to organise mega talent hunt

Sources in the police said that there will be two categories each for song and dance competitions. Sources in the police said that there will be two categories each for song and dance competitions.

The West Bengal Police is all set to launch a mega talent hunt in Darjeeling Hills in a bid to connect with the youth, many of whom had participated in the pro-Gorkhaland agitations last year. Titled ‘Darjeeling Rising Star’, the event will hold auditions to select participants and winners will receive cash prizes between Rs 2.86 lakh and Rs 1.86 lakh. The nearly one-and-half-month programme will include several rounds of competitions before the grand finale.

“This is an initiative to connect with the youth of the Hills so that they can return to the mainstream. It will also help forge good relations between the youth and the police. This will even improve police-public relationship,” Akhilesh Chaturvedi, police superintendent of Darjeeling, told The Indian Express. Thirteen Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters, mainly youth, were killed allegedly by police firing during the 105-day-long agitation for a separate state. A sub-inspector and a civic volunteer were also killed during the protest.

Sources in the police said that there will be two categories each for song and dance competitions. The first category will include participants aged between 10 and 17 years and the second category will include contestants between 18 and 32 years. Registrations will start from March 15 and forms will be available at police stations, police outposts and block development offices. Auditions will be held in Darjeeling, Mirik, Kurseong, Pulbazar, Sukiapokhori, Rungli, Rungliot, Jorbunglow and Lodhama on March 31 and April 1. Some of these spots were rocked by violence during the Gorkhaland agitation.

The grand finale is scheduled to be held at Darjeeling Chowrasta on April 28. Winners in the first category will get Rs 1.86 lakh and in the second category will get Rs 2.86 lakh. Apart from the winners, five other cash awards will also be given. Reacting to the event, a senior GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung said: “The same police fired on our supporters and youth. Some of them were killed. Now they are trying to lure the youth of the Hills with such initiatives. This will not have a lasting effect. Anger and yearning for Gorkhaland still remain with us all.”

Police have been organising various events, including football tournaments and marathons, after normalcy resumed in the Hills. Cash prizes and even motorcycles were given to winners. In Maoist-affected Jungalmahal, comprising West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura districts, police had organised football tournaments and other modes to reach out to the youth. Interestingly, ousted GJM chief Bimal Gurung rose to popularity after garnering support for Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol season 3 in 2007.

