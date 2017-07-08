TMC offices shut, leaders wait for peace

Trinamool offices in Basirhat and surrounding areas, which witnessed communal violence over a Facebook post, were shut after local residents attacked party MLA Dipendu Biswas’s residence and vandalised some party offices on Thursday. Trinamool offices in Basirhat and surrounding areas, which witnessed communal violence over a Facebook post, were shut after local residents attacked party MLA Dipendu Biswas’s residence and vandalised some party offices on Thursday.

ON A day when police stopped Opposition groups from visiting riot-hit North-24 Parganas, the TMC remained conspicuous by its absence on the ground. Trinamool offices in Basirhat and surrounding areas, which witnessed communal violence over a Facebook post, were shut after local residents attacked party MLA Dipendu Biswas’s residence and vandalised some party offices on Thursday.

Idris Ali, Trinamool MP from Basirhat, said, “The situation is tense, but under control. Peace will return gradually. It was due to a wrong step by some of our leaders which turned people against us on Thursday, leading to vandalism at our party offices. Let us not politicise the issue.” “I have heard both communities held a peace meeting Thursday. We do not want to disturb the peace there,” said Ali.

“It is slowly changing from a communal issue to a political one. People are venting anger against the Trinamool as there are not happy with the role of the leaders. That is why the TMC MLA’s residence was targeted,” said Om Prakash Mishra, a general secretary of the state Congress unit.

