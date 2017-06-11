TMC MLA skips appearance before CBI, cites ‘ill health’

Iqbal Ahmed. Iqbal Ahmed.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Iqbal Ahmed did not appear before the CBI for questioning in connection with the Narada sting case on Saturday, citing “ill-health”. He submitted a letter through his lawyer requesting for more time on grounds of poor health and Ramzan.

The MLA had on Friday confirmed he would be appearing at the CBI headquarters in South Kolkata’s Nizam Palace. This is the first time a TMC leader has been summoned by the agency after its initial probe into the Narada sting operations, where 12 leaders of the ruling party and an IPS officer were shown receiving cash.

The CBI had sent a notice to Ahmed on Thursday. CBI officials had earlier told The Indian Express that Ahmed — the younger brother of TMC Lok Sabha member Sultan Ahmed — was a key personality in the case and interrogating him was crucial to the investigation of the Narada scam. Officials had further said that other senior TMC leaders who have been named in the FIR will also be summoned soon. It was Ahmed who was responsible for taking Narada TV editor Matthew Samuel to meet top TMC leaders, said sources.

