TMC leader gunned down, four detained

A TMC leader was shot dead from a point-blank range in East Burdwan by unidentified men on Wednesday night. Zahir Sheikh, who is the president of Ketugram 1 Panchayat Samity, was going to a salon around 8.30 pm with one of his supporters when the assailants on motorbikes suddenly blocked his way.

“The men then fired five bullets — four on his forehead and one on his back side, following which Zahir collapsed,” said a police official. Zahir was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police have detained four people. Julie Bibi, Zahir’s wife, alleged that her husband was killed by Jahangir Sheikh, the PWD head of Ketugram 1 Panchayat Samity.

Following the incident, a mob attacked Jahangir’s house and set his house and granary afire, sources said. They allegedly set Jahangir’s maternal uncle’s house on fire as well. “Prima facie, the attack seems to be a fallout of an old rivalry. We have sent the body for autopsy,” said the police official.

WITH PTI

