TMC leader files PIL, questions ‘Y-plus’ security for Mukul Roy

Questioning the Centre’s move to grant ‘Y-plus’ security cover to BJP leader Mukul Roy, a Trinamool Congress leader on Sunday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Calcutta High Court. The PIL was filed by TMC youth leader and councillor of Bidhannagar Municipality, Debraj Chakraborty, on Friday. Roy had joined the BJP on November 3, after quitting the TMC and stepping down from his membership to Rajya Sabha.

After Roy was granted security, the state government had sent a letter to the Union Home Ministry, highlighting that law and order is a state matter. It argued that it should have been consulted regarding security provided to persons, and the reasons for doing so. It also stated that the Union home ministry could not bypass the state while taking such decisions.

Although the Centre had not replied to this letter, BJP sources said Rajya Sabha MPs George Baker and Roopa Ganguly did not receive any security from the state government, even after writing letters. The required security was ultimately provided by the Centre, they added.

“There was no reason to provide security to Mukul Roy. There has been no threat on his life. But we saw the Centre giving out security to him after he joined BJP. Therefore, I approached the Honourable High Court to know what the reason is,” Debraj Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy has been facing pressure after his father’s exit. The TMC MLA from Bijpur in North 24 Parganas, had last week written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting that he is feeling threatened by a section of party leaders and workers.

On November 25, at a press conference, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh too referred to the letter written by Subhrangshu and said, “Mukul Roy’s son too had written to the chief minister, expressing his insecurity. No one is safe in this state under the TMC regime. Law and order situation has hit rock bottom.”

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, said there is a growing suspicion that Subhrangshu will follow his father and join BJP. “Soon we will know the truth about father and son. We are not fools,” said state Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick, the party observer for North 24 Parganas.

