TMC leader among two held for ‘kidnapping’

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a TMC leader, in connection with the kidnapping of 60-year-old Swapan Kumar Bhattacharya on Tuesday. A case was filed at Gariahat police station, following which officers recovered Swapan from a hotel in Digha on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Abhijeet Das and and Maitreyee Saha. As per police sources, Saha had earlier been a member of the state Mahila Congress before joining TMC.

According to police sources, Swapan Kumar Bhattacharya was kidnapped in front of a bank in Gariahat. The victim, a school teacher, allegedly used to run a small investment fund in which Das had invested money — but never got it back. On Tuesday, he called Swapan and asked him to come in front of the bank, from where he was kidnapped by Das.

As per sources, there are two FIRs against Swapan for allegedly cheating people.

After he became untraceable, Swapan’s family lodged a complaint. Police checked CCTV footage of the bank, and took down details of Bhattacharya’s mobile phone. The police first got to know about Saha, who revealed Das’ name during questioning. Das was picked by police, and later confessed to his crime.

“He gave us the address of Digha Hotel, where he had kept Bhattacharya. He was recovered soon,” said an officer. Saha’s role in the matter is unclear, and is being probed, said police.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App