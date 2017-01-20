TMC has suspended news channels, resume telecast: CPM writes to DM

Villagers outside the sub-station at Bhangar. Express Villagers outside the sub-station at Bhangar. Express

THE CPM on Thursday wrote to the South-24 Parganas District Magistrate, alleging that all television channels have been taken off air in violence-affected Bhangar and its surrounding villages, and demanded that the telecast of these channels be resumed.

The secretary of party district committee, Samik Lahiri, wrote: “The telecast of different news channels have been stopped in the vast area at Bhangar, particularly Polerhat I and II panchayats… the democratic right of the people to watch television has been curtailed.”

When contacted, Lahiri alleged: “Trinamool Congress cadres and goons, with the help of the local police, have suspended news channels. What we have been told is that the local Trinamool cadres, as well as the police, have visited each cable operator and directed them, unofficially, to stop telecasting their channels. This is to ensure that the protesting people of Bhangar are alienated. Now the issue has hit national headlines and the villagers are receiving support.”

“This is an attempt by the Trinamool to ensure that the protesters remain unaware of the support they are receiving,” he claimed. He added that with social media making inroads into many areas of rural Bengal, this curtailing of news channels “defies logic”.

“I don’t understand… villagers now have access to Facebook and WhatsApp. News travels through these mediums as well,” said Lahiri. He claimed that so far, 16 people have been arrested in Bhangar for protesting against the power project.

“The arrests began on November 16, when a young boy leading the protests were picked up by the police. Before that, four women protesters were picked up by the police and kept in custody for 18 days. Police are slapping ridiculous sections like rioting and dacoity against those arrested. We are lending legal support to them,” said Lahiri.