TMC factions clash in Basanti

TWO FACTIONS of Trinamool Congress allegedly clashed in Basanti area of South 24 Parganas on Monday, resulting in several houses being vandalised and around 25 vehicles being set afire. Police sources said the factions, backed by TMYC president Amandulla Laskar and Basanti block convener Abdul Mannan Gazi, clashed at Nebukhali over a turf war.

The incident took place after supporters of Amandulla Laskar allegedly attacked Abdul Mannan Gazi’s associates for not participating in a rally addressed by MP Abhishek Bandopadhyay at Kultuli — a town in Baruipur sub-division — Sunday. “Some Trinamool workers attacked houses of those who didn’t attend rally. Those who were attacked, retaliated. Bombs were hurled from both sides,” said a local.

“While locals have claimed bullets were also fired, police are yet to confirm this. Several houses were vandalised about 25 vehicles torched,” said an officer. A large police force has been deployed in the area. Sources said while Abdul Mannan Gazi was the de facto head of the area, Amandulla Laskar’s popularity was growing. “This didn’t go well with Gazi, resulting in tension in the area.

Laskar is close to Saokat Molla, the TMC MLA from Canning East,” said a police officer. “Though there are no reports of injury, the situation was tense in the morning. It is under control now. We have detained a few people,” said an officer in Baruipur. Police have recovered over 25 crude bombs during raids from Basanti. Saokat Molla claimed TMC had no connection to the incident. “This incident has no political connection… Police will take stern action against anyone who is creating trouble…” he said.

