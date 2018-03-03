Tiger spotted in Madhupur forest: Officials

For the first time in a while, a tiger was spotted in the Madhupur forest of Lalgarh in West Midnapore district. An adult male tiger, around 12 to 15 years old, was caught in a camera trap laid by forest officials there.

“For the last few days, the state forest department had been receiving complaints from villagers in the area of cows going missing. We had also received complaints of attacks on domestic animals at night,” said R Saha, divisional forest officer (DFO), Madhupur forest range.

“Although some of them said they had seen a tiger, we could not confirm it. We decided to lay seven camera traps at different locations in Lalgarh, out of which two were in the Madhupur forest zone. These two cameras caught the animal on Friday morning.”

“We do not know how this tiger came here. I do not remember ever spotting a tiger here. Elephants are common here, but not a tiger. It is possible that the tiger came from the Simlipal reserve forest in Odisha. We have contacted Odisha and Jharkhand governments to track the tiger’s journey.” Saha said.

Forest officials are now planning to capture the animal. Simlipal is the nearest tiger reserve, around 196 kilometres from Lalgarh. As per the last census, the total number of tigers in the reserve was 26.

Lalgarh was once a Maoist hotspot till its leader Koteshwar Rao alias Kishenji was killed in an encounter in November 2011.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya