Three persons held for ‘heckling, harassing’ actors at Kolkata airport

Three people were arrested after they allegedly “heckled and harassed” a theatre personality, his wife and their son, also actors, outside Kolkata’s international airport on Saturday night. Raghubinder Singh, Dhiren Singh and Adhir Jina were arrested after the family filed a complaint at the NSCBI airport police station. On Sunday, the accused were produced in a court, which remanded them to two days’ police custody.

The family claimed that parking attendants “misbehaved” with them while they were leaving the airport. Vehicles that enter the airport are allowed 10 minutes to pick or drop passengers and leave without being charged. The actors alleged that though they were within the purview of the free period, the parking attendants had still demanded the fee.

“They misbehaved with us and used slangs. We even paid the money they demanded. When we were about to leave, the same people were harassing another motorist. When my son and I protested, we were heckled and harassed further. All this was happening in the presence of constables who did nothing to stop them. Instead of stopping them, three constables misbehaved with us too. We have lodged a complaint with the police,” one of the actors told reporters.

An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 341 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention), said police. One person was arrested late Sunday night, and two others were arrested on Sunday.

