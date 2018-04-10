Three of 19 Bhangar land agitators file nominations after high court directive

Calcutta High Court. (Express Photo By Partha Paul) Calcutta High Court. (Express Photo By Partha Paul)

Just Three of 19 candidates of Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (JJPOBRC) were able to file their nominations for next month’s panchayat elections on Monday after a Calcutta High Court directive.

Sultan Hossain Mollah of Ghazipur village, Mohammad Azibul Mollah of Khamarai village and Talewara Bibi of Munshipara village filed their nominations at the state election commission office in Kolkata, after the high court said they could do so. On April 6, all the 19 candidates, accompanied by police, had come to the Bhangar II BDO office to file their nominations. But, they were attacked at the office allegedly by Trinamool-backed goons. On receiving information of the attack, police reached the spot and took 40 people, who were present at the office, to Kashipur police station.

While the police accepted a complaint filed by the candidates, Sankar Das of CPI(ML) Red Star and Biswajit Hazra and Amitabh Bhattacharya of Mazdoor Kranti Parishad — a Leftist trade union — were arrested in cases of violence, registered against them in the 2016 Bhangar land protests.

Bhangar had seen widespread violence over the construction of a power grid station in 2016, leading to the deaths of two youths, allegedly by goons backed by Trinamool Congress. Work at the power grid had stopped in January last year after the deaths. The agitation was spearheaded by JJPOBRC – set up by Naxal outfit CPI(ML) Red Star.

CPI(ML) Red Star member and Bhangar land agitation leader Sharmishta Choudhury said that they filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court on Monday. “The petition was filed in the name of the three persons granted relief by the high court. This is because they were the only ones who were able to arrive in Kolkata in time with their documents. Six others also managed to come from the villages, but they did not come in time. The remaining 10 have not been able to step out of their homes, leave alone travel to Kolkata. The situation and terror unleashed in their villages are bad,’’ said Choudhury.

JJPOBRC was supposed to field 16 candidates for the post of panchayat members and three for panchayat samitis. The three candidates who managed to file their nominations will contest the elections for the post of panchayat members. A day after the violence, JJPOBRC members had protested in front of the state election commission in Kolkata. They were assured of security during filing of nominations.

“On the day of the attack, the original documents of many of the candidates were torn up by the TMC goons. Reign of terror continues in Bhangar with homes being vandalised and burnt. While the HC order Monday said that apart from the three petitioners, the state election commission was to ensure that all 19 candidates should be able to file their nominations, this was not done. However, it has come to our knowledge that opposition parties were allowed to file. We believe that the state election commission accepted 134 nominations from the CPM Monday. Then, why were we not allowed?’’ Choudhury asked.

The Bhangar agitation was initially spearheaded by JJPOBRC, a body formed to protect land, livelihood, environment and ecosystem. It is the only major land agitation that started after Trinamool Congress came to power. Villagers have alleged that the government concealed information about the project while acquiring land in 2013-14. The power grid uses the SF6 gas insulated switchgear (GIS) technology and was to be constructed over 14 acres.

The movement received support from the CPI(M)-led Left Front, Naxalite party CPI(ML)(Liberation), Majdoor Kranti Parishad and Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR).

Bhangar villagers alleged that Trinamool Congress-backed goons opened fire on unarmed people. The situation had become so volatile last year that the police had stopped entering 12 villages where people prevented the authorities from installing towers that connect high-tension electricity cables. Most of the leaders and activists were arrested when they ventured out of Bhangar.

