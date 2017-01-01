Malda: Three injured in family clash during wedding

Three persons suffered injuries in a clash between members of a family in Englishbazar area of Malda district late Thursday. One of them, Samar Das, was later arrested. Police said Pabitro Das, his brother Sufal Das and their uncle Samar Das had gone to attend a wedding in Dhantolla village when the clash took place.

“There was enmity between between Pabitro and his uncle. At the wedding, while Pabitro had come with his family, Samar had come alone. Both were in an inebriated condition. Pabirto was upset about his uncle’s closeness with his wife…,” said a police officer.

He added: “The two started arguing… Samar allegedly used filthy language against Pabitro’s wife and tried to hold her hand. Pabitro and Samar then indulged in a physical fight. Soon, Pabitro’s brother joined him and the three used sticks to attack each other.”

“We have arrested Samar Das under relevant sections of the IPC,” said an officer. The two brothers are being treated at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Pabitro has allegedly damaged his right eye in the clash.