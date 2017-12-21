Three, including minor, held for ‘molesting’ 17-year-old girl

Three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in central Kolkata on charges of molesting a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday. The two adult accused are Badre Alam (25) and Md Ansar (18). As per police sources, the victim had come to Kolkata seeking work, and was assured of a job by one of the accused. The girl was picked up in a van used to lift waste materials by one of the accused, and was later joined by the other two, sources said.

“It was 3.30 am, she was surrounded by the accused who were touching her inappropriately. They outraged her modesty while she kept raising an alarm,” said a police official. A patrol from Bowbazar police station rescued the victim upon hearing her cries and apprehended the accused.

All three accused are permanent residents of Darbhanga in Bihar and local residents of Phears Lane in Bowbazar. The case was registered in Jorasanko police station, and the accused were nabbed under sections 354-354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

