Three held for ‘running illegal arms racket’ at Baruipur

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal arms racket at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas. Kalam Mohammad (40) and Saheb Alam (20) and Jiarul Sheikh (27) were arrested on Friday. While Mohammad and Alam are alleged arms suppliers from Munger in Bihar — infamous for manufacturing illegal weapons — Howrah resident Sheikh was reportedly a facilitator. “Kalam Mohammad and Saheb Alam used to supply illegal arms and ammunition to various places in Baruipur,” said a police officer. The arrests came after three miscreants, who were arrested on January 22 from Canning area of Baruipur with illegal ammunition, told the police about Mohammad and Alam during interrogation.

Following this, police said Mohammad and Alam were kept under surveillance. “On Friday, the Special Operation Group of Baruipur police received a tip-off that the two miscreants would supply illegal arms to someone in Canning area through Jiarul Sheikh, who stays at Domjur. A trap was laid and the three arrested from the vicinity of Baruipur railway station with 15 illegal firearms (7mm) and 30 matching magazines,” said the officer.

The three revealed that a factory in Domjur was being used to assemble arms supplied from Munger. “The Baruipur SOG raided the illegal unit with assistance from Howral rural district police late Friday. Three 7 mm pistol magazines, 10 hand-lead machines guns and drill machines were recovered,” said Baruipur SP Arijit Sinha.

