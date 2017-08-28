Three electrocuted during Ganesh idol procession in Kolkata

An idol of Ganesh is immersed at Okhla Barrage on Ganpati Visarjan, Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha) An idol of Ganesh is immersed at Okhla Barrage on Ganpati Visarjan, Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Three people were killed and seven others injured after they were electrocuted during a Ganesh idol procession in Kolkata. The incident happened at 1 am on Monday when the 25-foot idol came in contact with an overhead, high-voltage electric wire and caught fire. The idol was being taken for immersion at the Baje Kadamtala ghat, on the banks of Hooghly river.

“Bimal Sahani (37) and Jitendra Sahani (28) of New market area were declared brought dead at Calcutta Medical college while Bitesh Mondal (30) of South 24 paraganas was declared dead at SSKM,” said DC (North Port police) Syed Waqar Raza said.

Bitesh Mondal was reportedly hired to carry the idol, and Bimal Sahani was one of the organisers.

Out of the seven injured, two have been discharged and five others are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Mahesh Shaw (22), Dinanath Ram (15), Amar Mondal (45) and Arjun Chetri (20) are being treated at Calcutta medical college and Mohan Sahani (35) is admitted at SSKM hospital”, said an official.

One of the idol’s hands got entangled with the overhead wire when they were crossing the railway track near the Eden Garden Railway station.

Railway sources claimed that there they were not informed about the procession. At the time of the incident, no trains were scheduled to run on the railway line. Restoration work at the track is currently underway.

