Three arrested for violence in Kolkata hospital

Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence at a private hospital in southern part of the city following the death of a patient there.

Rakesh Dhanuk (25), Jiauddin and Sk Sony (22) were arrested from their respective residences in Khidirpore area of the city late last night during raids, a senior official of Kolkata Police said this morning.

“The three persons have been arrested after going through CCTV footages we got from the hospital authorities. They have been spotted ransacking the hospital premises during yesterday’s violence. We are looking for others also,” the officer told PTI.