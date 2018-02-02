Three arrested for assaulting doctor after patient’s death

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Three persons were arrested by Kolkata police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a doctor after the death of a patient at Chittaranjan National Medical College & Hospital.

According to police sources, SK Arshad Hussain (40), a resident of Topsia 2nd Lane, under Tiljala police station, was brought to the hospital’s emergency room at around 1.30 am. Since he was gasping, the doctor on duty, Syed Rafi Ahmed, advised that he be admitted. On his way from the emergency room to the ward, Hussain allegedly passed away.

“At around 1.45 am, around 8-9 members of the patient party, including 2-3 women, entered the emergency and started shouting that their patient had not been attended to properly. Suddenly, they started assaulting Dr. Syed Rafi Ahmed and two other junior doctors, namely Asif Ayub and Sourabh Majumder. They were chased by the doctors, security guards and police on duty and Habib Baksh alias Raja and Md. Siraj Ahmed were apprehended. One Shahjadi Begum was also detained by doctors, while the others managed to flee,” said a hospital official.

Police sources said that after the incident, a police complaint was filed by Dr. Syed Rafi Ahmed, after which a case was registered under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under the West Bengal Medical Service Person and Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

