TET results this weekNew teachers to join by weekend: West Bengal govt

ONCE RESULTS of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET — scheduled to be announced this week –) are declared, around 12,000 primary teachers would join duty by the weekend, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education said on Wednesday.

“New teachers would join schools by this weekend… Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked us to take steps to appoint primary school teachers at the earliest,” board president Manik Bhattacharya said. While a part of TET results was announced on Tuesday, the rest are to be released by the end of this week. In January, Mamata had announced that 46,000 new teachers would be appointed, following a Cabinet decision in this regard. In all, 41,628 posts for teachers are lying vacant in primary schools across the state. To fill the posts, 15.25 lakh candidates had appeared for TET last year. With teachers maintaining that with posts lying vacant, they often have to club students of successive classes and teach them together, Bhatacharya said: “This will be resolved soon.”

In a related development, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the state government will not be able to publish results of School Service Commission examination for appointing secondary school teachers for the next two weeks. On Tuesday, Justice Arijit Bandopadhyay postponed the date for publishing the results, adding that he will give further instructions later.

A BEd degree is a must to teach students of classes IX, X, XI and XII. The West Bengal School Service Commission had appealed to the court that without a BEd degree, no one should be allowed to sit for the examination.

Challenging this decision, 119 aspirants, including main petitioner Sunil Das, had moved the high court. They had submitted that the degree offered by Rehabilitation Council of India was at par with a BEd degree. The court on Tuesday had said the results of SSC examination would not be published till the dispute over the validity of the degree was settled.