Ten-year-old orphan ‘sexually assaulted’ in Kolkata

A 10-year-old girl, an inmate of an orphanage in the city, was allegedly sexually assaulted in December, said police. The alleged assault came to light only after a police complaint was lodged on Monday. As per sources, police will also investigate into the reasons for the delay to file a complaint. Police sources said a few labourers were working at the campus at the time.

One of them allegedly found the girl alone in a room and sexually assaulted her. It was also alleged that the incident was taken up with one of the orphanage officials who did not act on it. The complaint was made only after a women’s committee member found out about the incident and spoke to the girl. “We are investigating the matter,” said DC (South) Meeraj Khalid.

