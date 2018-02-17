Ten get life sentences in 2014 Krishnanagar murder case

Krishnanagar district court on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for 10 convicts in a 2014 murder case.(Representational Image) Krishnanagar district court on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for 10 convicts in a 2014 murder case.(Representational Image)

The Krishnanagar district court on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for 10 convicts in a 2014 murder case. Additional District and Session Judge, 5th Court, Justice Biplab Roy pronounced the sentence after the convicts were found guilty under sections including murder and attempt to murder of the IPC, among others. The convicts are Mongal Joardar, Dukhiram Joardar, Prosenjit Joardar, Pintu Joardar, Kush Biswas, Partha Biswas alias Partha Sarathi, Soumen Das, Paritosh Sarkar, Pulak Das and Durjoy Biswas.

A total of 11 witnesses were examined by the court. While speaking to The Indian Express, Public Prosecutor Arnab Ganguli said, “On October 6, 2014 at 10 am, the accused had kidnapped two boys (Arjun Biswas and Sujoy Biswas) of Dogachi Uttarpara and assaulted them severely. An FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station … On the evening of the same day, the accused called the father and other relatives of the kidnapped boys to Dogachi Uttarpara and asked Animesh Biswas (Arjun’s father) to come to a club near the village to settle the matter. Amimesh Biswas, Ramkrishna Mondal, Radha Raman Mondal and Sanjoy Biswas came to the club. As soon they reached, the accused jumped on them and started assaulting them using dao, hasua, lathis, rods, etc… Ramkrishna died on the spot. He had 12 deep injury marks on his body while three others had received serious injuries.”

The three with serious injuries survived after prolonged treatment at Nadia District Hospital and NRS Hospital. The accused were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. In addition to their life sentence, the convicts were fined Rs 2,000 each and given six months of Rigorous Imprisonment under the two sections. They were also convicted under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, for which they were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs 20,000 each for three years. All sentences will run concurrently.

