Teacher held for ‘sexually assaulting’ four-year-old girl

Barrackpore Police on Tuesday arrested a teacher at a school in Khardah area of North 24 Parganas for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old student. “A girl was reportedly sexually assaulted about 15 days ago by a teacher. The teacher has been arrested,” said a senior police officer. The police acted after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family on Monday. Sources said the complaint alleged that the accused had touched the girl’s private parts.

“She was too scared to go to school for the last several days. When her mother put pressure on her to attend, she burst into tears and informed her that she didn’t like the behaviour of the accused teacher. Her mother then managed to find out the exact cause of her fear, following which the father of the victim lodged a complaint at Khardah police station yesterday,” said an officer.

Sources said that the school headmaster had accompanied the victim’s family to the police station. “Such behaviour is not acceptable if the allegations are true,” the headmaster told mediapersons on Tuesday. The incident is the latest in a string of similar cases that have come to light across the state.

