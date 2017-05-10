Tagore my constant companion: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta Mamata Banerjee at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that songs of Rabindranath Tagore were her constant companion in her difficult times. Inaugurating the 156th birth anniversary celebrations of Tagore organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Cathedral Road in the city, Mamata said she found inspiration from his songs in times of happiness and sorrow.

“When someone threatens, I remember Tagore’s line ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’. When no one gives support, I remember his song Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe tobe ekla cholo re (Walk the path alone, if none accompanies you). When a storm comes up, I remember the song Jhor ke ami korbo mite Dorbo na tar vrukutite (I will befriend the storm and not fear its frown). When I feel pained, I remember the song Mone ki dwidha rekhe gele tumi (What doubt have you left in me?). When depression sets in, I remember his songs. These songs are our companion and inspiration,” Mamata said.

The chief minister said that without Tagore her very existence becomes meaningless. “Tagore has crossed frontiers and been embraced by the people of this world,” she said.

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponents, including Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, Sibaji Chattopadhyay and others, regaled the packed audience with some of the poet’s songs. Hundreds of people thronged the venue as the programme was shown on giant screens placed at convenient corners of the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan complex.

Meanwhile, Mamata congratulated Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami for becoming the leading wicket-taker in women’s One-Day International (ODI) cricket. “Congratulations to Jhulan Goswami for becoming the top wicket taker in Women’s ODI cricket. We are proud of you,” Mamata tweeted.

Goswami, who hails from Nadia district, has surpassed former Australian cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s ODI cricket, taking 181 wickets from 153 outings.

