‘Surprised’ by week-long Ram Navami rallies, Left slams govt

Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Monday expressed surprise at the way Ram Navami celebrations were allowed to take place in West Bengal for more than a week. At a Left Front meeting held at CPM headquarters, Left parties condemned the state government’s inability to crack down on such rallies.

“We knew Ram Navami celebrations usually take place on the auspicious day. Now we are seeing it is being celebrated for more than a week. BJP and RSS leaders and workers were seen carrying weapons during these rallies. Why is the state government allowing these rallies? It seems the government has consented to these rallies,” Bose said.

The LF chairman said a delegation of 17 Left parties would meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi soon to apprise him of the situation. Meanwhile, 17 Left parties have supported the ‘March to Nabanna’ on May 22, organised by Left farmers’ wings. “We are supporting the march to Nabanna,” Bose said.

On Tuesday, a delegation of 17 Left parties will visit Bhangar in South-24 Parganas to meet villagers and listen to their grievances.

