Suri: Hindu Jagran Manch members, cops clash at Hanuman Jayanti rally

VHP workers take part in a rally to mark Ram Mahotsav and Hanuman Jayanti, in Kolkata Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul) VHP workers take part in a rally to mark Ram Mahotsav and Hanuman Jayanti, in Kolkata Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul)

HANUMAN JAYANTI celebrations took an ugly turn at Suri in Birbhum district with supporters of Hindu Jagran Manch — a group affiliated to VHP — allegedly clashing with the police on Tuesday morning. Sources said the Manch members took out a rally, which was denied permission from the police.

The day started with hundreds of activists, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, trying to move from the Suri bus stand towards Madarsa Road. With the police putting up barricades in the area, the Manch workers allegedly tried to break the same, resulting in a scuffle with the police personnel.

Following this, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob. In retaliation, two civic volunteers were attacked, said sources.

“No one was injured in the police lathicharge, which took place when the crowd broke barricades and started moving towards Madarsa Road,” said a police officer. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the area.

The rally organisers, meanwhile, claimed while they had approached police and district administration for permission to hold a peaceful rally on Hanuman Jayanti, they were denied the same. “We were informed at the last moment by the police so we could not move court,” a local BJP leader said.

The BJP had earlier stated that the rally would be led by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. However, no BJP leader took part in the rally on Tuesday, after police denied it permission.

“It was supposed to be a peaceful procession… police were informed about it long ago. Suddenly, the police refused permission and asked the organisers not to take out the procession. Since it was a scheduled procession, a few people had already gathered, but police handled the matter in a Taliban-like way,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

“Those who had attacked police with bombs are now talking about peace… it is funny,” he claimed without naming the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Taking on Ghosh, Birbhum Trinamool chief Anubrata Mondal said: “The rally was supposed to be led by Dilip Ghosh. After police denied permission, he did not come but incited people… police did no wrong. People gathered despite the police denying permission.”

