Suicide at Kolkata Metro, services partially disrupted

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:July 30, 2017 7:58 pm
Metro railway services in Kolkata were partially disrupted on Sunday after a woman committed suicide on its tracks. A Metro Railway spokesperson said the woman jumped before an approaching train from the down platform side at at around 5.24 pm and died on the spot.
Train services in M G Road station both up and down sections between Dumdum to Maidan stations were disrupted as a result but services resumed after about another half an hour. The mishap did not impede Metro services along the Kabi Subhas-Maidan down line, the spokesperson said.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App