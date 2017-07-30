Suicide at Kolkata Metro, services partially disrupted

Metro railway services in Kolkata were partially disrupted on Sunday after a woman committed suicide on its tracks. A Metro Railway spokesperson said the woman jumped before an approaching train from the down platform side at at around 5.24 pm and died on the spot.

Train services in M G Road station both up and down sections between Dumdum to Maidan stations were disrupted as a result but services resumed after about another half an hour. The mishap did not impede Metro services along the Kabi Subhas-Maidan down line, the spokesperson said.

