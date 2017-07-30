Latest News

Suicide at Kolkata Metro, services partially disrupted

A Metro Railway spokesperson said the woman jumped before an approaching train from the down platform side at  at around 5.24 pm and died on the spot.

Metro railway services in Kolkata were partially disrupted on Sunday after a woman committed suicide on its tracks. A Metro Railway spokesperson said the woman jumped before an approaching train from the down platform side at  at around 5.24 pm and died on the spot.

Train services in M G Road station both up and down sections between Dumdum to Maidan stations were disrupted as a result but services resumed after about another half an hour. The mishap did not impede Metro services along the Kabi Subhas-Maidan down line, the spokesperson said.

