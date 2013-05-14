SUCI,police clash in city

ACTIVISTS of SUCIs student and youth wings  DSO and DYO  clashed with police in Kolkata on Tuesday during a law violation programme,leaving scores of people,including two policemen,injured. The clash started after SUCI workers,demanding a proper probe into the chit fund scam,broke the police barricades.

State secretary of SUCI Soumen Bose claimed that at least 59 members of his party were being treated at two of their centres. Some of them have suffered serious injuries. Several protesters are now absconding as police officers are searching for them, said Bose.

Police denied allegations of tough action and said seven protesters have been arrested.

