Students who went to ‘help slum dwellers’ assaulted, 5 hurt

Five students of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) were injured after an alleged assault by unknown persons in Subhas Sarobar area in Kolkata Sunday.

They were later taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the students had gone to the area to help slum dwellers who were allegedly being evicted.

“Some goons were demolishing houses. We, as a part of an independent organisation named Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access (IDIA) that works to protect the interest of slum dwellers went there to help. That’s when we were assaulted,” said a student. “We had earlier filed a petition through IDIA and got a stay order from high court against the demolition,” the student added. The students later filed a complaint at Phoolbagan Police Station.

