Kolkata: Student killed after cab rams into divider

A student was killed and four others were injured when the cab they were travelling in crashed into a divider in Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

“It seems the driver of the speeding cab from an app-based service provider lost control. Four students and the driver were taken to a hospital,” a police official said.

The accident occurred at around 7 am near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the city, he said, adding that students from the Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, were going to appear to an examination.

The injured persons were first taken to the state-run Chittaranjan National Medical College and the victim, Sayantan Biswas, was transferred to a private hospital as his condition was critical.

“The victim was declared brought dead at the private hospital,” the official said.

