‘Student jumps from building’: Parents protest, demand action against school

Hundreds of parents on Monday protested near St Dominic Savio School in Howrah, demanding action against the institute. A 9-year-old student of the school had jumped from the roof of his residential building after being “scolded” by his teachers on Friday. The student, Vansh Gupta, is admitted to CMRI Hospital, where his condition is serious.

According to Vansh’s family members, the school authorities did not contact them even after the incident. “It was only after we lodged a complaint yesterday (Sunday) that the school contacted us. Then they asked us to take back the complaint on the ground that they will pay the treatment cost. I want our child to be back home fit and fine. He is critical and admitted in the hospital. How can the school behave so strange?” asked Swati Gupta, Vansh’s aunty. Vansh was found lying in a pool of blood in front of the five-storey residential building in Golabari.

On Friday, the protesters alleged that police had lathicharged them during their “peaceful” agitation. “We have received a complaint from the family of Vansh Gupta. A case under various sections of IPC has been registered. We have been interrogating teachers of the school.

Today, when the school opened several parents started protesting outside the gate. Some goons from outside joined the protest. There were several students inside the school. The mob forcefully entered the school campus. To ensure safety of the students, police dispersed the mob, but did not lathicharge them,” said ACP (North) Bhavna Gupta, Howrah City Police. Despite repeated attempts, the school authorities did not take calls.

