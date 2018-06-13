Student ‘forced to strip’ in St Paul’s campus: All five accused arrested

An FIR was lodged at Amherst Street police station in which the student named five persons. (Representational Image) An FIR was lodged at Amherst Street police station in which the student named five persons. (Representational Image)

All five accused in the St Paul’s Cathedral Mission College stripping incident were arrested on Tuesday, police said. A first-year student of the college had alleged he was “stripped naked” and “filmed” on the premises on May 17. The video clip, which went viral on social media, showed the student pleading for mercy even as he was forced to remove clothes in front of a group of people. An FIR was lodged at Amherst Street police station in which the student named five persons.

“All the five accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Arnab Ghosh, Avijit Doloi, Abdul Qayum Mollah, Sk Inamul Haque and Ananta Pramanik,” Praveen Tripathy, Joint CP (Crime), said. Of the five, Ghosh and Doloi are students of the college. While Pramanik is a non-teaching staff, both Mollah and Haque are outsiders.

Earlier in the day, the college authorities expelled Ghosh and Doloi and sacked Pramanik in connection with the incident. The decision was taken based on a report by a committee formed to probe the incident. The panel also proposed measures to increase security on college premises, including installation of CCTV cameras and restricted entry after 5 pm, a college spokesperson told reporters. The report has been forwarded to the higher education department.

