STF arrests Bangladeshi ‘tout’, on lookout for three more ABT members, say police

A Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national, Sahadat Hossain (26), for allegedly helping two suspected members of terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) enter the country illegally. On Tuesday, the STF had arrested two suspected ABT terrorists along with an Indian arms dealer from Kolkata. The suspects, Samsad Mia (26) alias Tushar Biswas and Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman from Bangladesh, and arms dealer Manotosh Dey from Basirhat, are in police custody.

STF officials made the arrest after questioning Samsa, who said Hossain, a “tout”, had helped him enter India. They are on the lookout for three persons named by Hossain — Shopon Biswas alias Sajol Ahmed alias Moon alias Tamim (23) and Nayan Gazi (28) alias Zafor alias Safik alias Saiful alias Ariful Gazi and Umar Farrokh alias Mahi alias Md Aftab Khab.

“Hossain was arrested by STF near Jagat Cinema Hall. Police now know about three more members of the organisation, namely Nayan Gazi (28), who along with Shopon had stayed at a hotel in Howrah during the first week of October. They are also on the lookout for Umar,” said STF DC Murlidhar Sharma. As per officials, Hossain said Shopon had come to Kolkata after Durga Puja, and sought help in finding accommodation.

“He (Hossain) has a good network in India, and has been staying in both countries. He works as a tout in a border area of Bengal. After Tanvir and Biswas crossed the border, they were taken to Hyderabad, where Tanvir was introduced to Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman. The controlling authority of their organisation ordered Tanvir and Riazul to go to Kolkata, whereas Shopon stayed back. The last time Shopon met Hossain was at Shiva Guest House in Howrah in the first week of October. Tanvir said he is not aware of Shopon’s current whereabouts. It is alarming that Shopon and Nayan had stayed in a Howrah hotel for three days, and are still at large,” said Sharma.

Officials went through CCTV footage at the guest house to gather information about Nayan. Sources said Shopon is also an old accused in the murder case of a blogger in Bangladesh. The ABT is an al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh, allegedly responsible for the killing of bloggers and intellectuals. During preliminary investigation, the STF allegedly found that Samsad and Riazul had come to Kolkata to purchase arms as well as chemicals used to make explosives.

