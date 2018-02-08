State Railways got Rs 126-crore more funds in Union Budget, says official

Eastern Railway General Manager Harindra Rao on Wednesday said the Centre has allocated Rs 126 crore more for Railway projects in West Bengal, compared to last year’s Union Budget. Addressing mediapersons at the Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, Rao said Rs 254 crore has been allocated in this year’s Budget for upgrading the security of rail stations. He also shared the Railways’ plans to turn Kolkata station into a terminal of international standards.

“To set up level crossings, Rs 52.74 crore has been allocated. For track renewal, Rs 781.16 crore has been given. For bridge work, Rs 178.33 crore has been allocated and for signalling and telecommunications Rs 152.54 crore has been given. For holding workshops, Rs 306.01 has been allocated and Rs 579.49 has been given for passenger amenities work. In addition, Rs 254.21 crore has been given to improve the security of railway stations. Under this allocation, CCTV cameras will be installed at 1,105 stations of D and E category of the Eastern region,” Rao said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App