State poll panel chief getting threats, phone being tapped: BJP national secretary

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha at the Kolkata Press Club on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha at the Kolkata Press Club on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

BJP national Secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday claimed that state election commissioner A K Singh has received life threats ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. “He (Singh ) has told me his phones — both the landlines and mobile phone — were being tapped. It is the failure of the State Election Commission (SEC) that we should focus on,’’ said Sinha. He claimed “unwanted people overhear conversations” whenever someone goes to meet Singh.

Singh could not be reached despite repeated calls while ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee rubbished Sinha’s claims. “Through all such statements and falsehood, BJP is trying to create pressure on the SEC.”

State Election Commission Additional Secretary Shantanu Mukherjee, however, said the Commission has no knowledge of the alleged tapping of mobile phones and recording of landline calls, and it is not acting under any threat, said a PTI report.

Sinha separately insisted his party has no problem with the single-phase panchayat polls, saying it would prevent ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for “mobilising its musclemen”. “The TMC, which plans to rig polls and loot booths, would have problems in mobilising its musclemen from one place to another (because of the single-phase elections),” Sinha told journalists.

He called suggestions to deploy central forces for the polls as fruitless if they are not deployed properly. “Use of the central forces would be of any use if the SEC is given the power of deployment,’’ he said. “Otherwise, there has been precedence where the state has kept the central forces idle… during the polls.”

Sinha demanded another day be given for the poll nominations and that they should be accepted online. He added the polls be conducted under the high court’s supervision.

Sinha insisted Muslims have no problem if the polls are held in the fasting month of Ramzan. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems to have… (a problem). We will have to decide what is our priority: Polls during a particular month or restoring democracy.”

Sinha said they are banking on the judiciary to save democracy while hoping the high court will give a favourable judgement on May 8 regarding the poll dates.

Sinha cited the ruling party’s “political vendetta” when asked about arrest of BJP leader Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law for alleged role in a job racket and charges of furnishing incorrect details about his education against the party’s president, Dilip Ghosh. “Even if, for argument’s sake, we admit it is true, then I do not think Roy or the BJP can be held responsible anyway for any of his relative’s involvement,’’ he said. “…A court has been asked Ghosh to submit an affidavit about the controversy along with relevant papers. I am sure it will be dealt with as well without any trouble.”

