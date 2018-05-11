State Election Commission: Bengal panchayat polls to be held as per schedule

The court had earlier said the date SEC had fixed for the polling — May 14 — could be regarded as tentative. The court had earlier said the date SEC had fixed for the polling — May 14 — could be regarded as tentative.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held as per schedule on May 14, the State Election Commission (SEC) said Thursday.

The announcement came after the Calcutta High Court left it to the government and the SEC to decide on security arrangements for the polls while hoping they would be free, fair and peaceful.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee, did not specify any election date in its order after hearing state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury’s public interest litigation.

The court had earlier said the date SEC had fixed for the polling — May 14 — could be regarded as tentative. It had said the division bench would take a call on the date after receiving reports on security arrangements for the polls.

The bench said the court was not in a position to assess security and that it was for the government and SEC to take a call on the date. The court observed maintenance of law and order is a state subject and left it to the government to ensure the security requirements.

“Since the state election commissioner has expressed his satisfaction about the security arrangements… this court… declines to assess the adequacy of such security arrangements by reposing faith and trust in the high constitutional functionary of the state … We sincerely believe that the decision which was taken by the state government and was approved by the State Election Commission is free, fair and unbiased,” the bench said.

The bench warned compensation would be recovered from the salaries of the officers responsible if violence and loss of life or property is higher than in the previous panchayat election.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the court order. “It has come in the people’s favour. It is good for the people. We always favour democracy and we want to hold elections. We also want that election should be held peacefully,” she said.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee accused the CPI(M), Congress and BJP of trying to delay the elections by moving the court. “They have not succeeded. The people of the state who want to participate in the election are happy with the verdict.”

Congress state chief Adhir Chowdhury said, “Now it is up to them (the state government and SEC) to honour the court order. However, if they fail to do so or violate the court order then we will again explore possibilities of moving the court.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App