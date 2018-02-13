State BJP plans second ‘minority conference’ on February 11

On January 11, the state BJP minority morcha had organised a minority conference at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. On January 11, the state BJP minority morcha had organised a minority conference at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata.

The state BJP Minority Morcha has decided to organise another minority seminar in Kolkata on February 19, pointing to the “positive response” to its earlier event on January 11.

“State party president Dilip Ghosh, senior leader Mukul Roy and others will be present at the minority seminar on February 19. Through this seminar, we will highlight measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to uplift minority communities. So far, the response from members of minority communities has been positive… we will continue to organise such seminars and conferences for further integration,” state BJP minority morcha president Ali Hossain told The Indian Express.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta will address the gathering, sources said, adding prominent faces from minority communities such as Kazi Masum Akhtar, headmaster of Talpukur Aara High madrasa, will attend the seminar. Akhtar was assaulted by members of his community for teaching schoolchildren to sing the national anthem in preparation for Republic Day on January 26, 2016. “People like Akhtar and others will attend the seminar and share their views,” Hossain confirmed.

According to a senior BJP leader, reaching out to all communities will benefit the party immensely ahead of 2018 panchayat polls.

“The BJP is now a formidable force in Bengal… The recent bypolls resulted in BJP emerging second in both Uluberia and Noapara seats. This showed how people embrace BJP as the alternative to Trinamool Congress. In a bid to continue this trend, emphasis must be laid on organising such seminars and conferences,” a senior BJP leader said.

