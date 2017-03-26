Srijato Bandyopadhyay’s poem ‘Abhishap’ removed from FB

Srijato Bandyopadhyay Srijato Bandyopadhyay

Days after a police complaint was filed against poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus in a Facebook post, the 12-line poem called “Abhishap” (curse) was removed from the website.

The complaint in the case was filed by a 20-year-old student, Arnab Sarkar, who is a member of Hindu Samhati. The police had registered the case on March 22 and the charge, if proved, carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or fine.

Srijato had posted “Abhishap” on his page on March 19, the day Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the UP chief minister. On March 20, Sarkar, who recently joined the Hindu Samhati, lodged a general diary against the poet at Siliguri Cyber police station.

“I have seen today that the Facebook authorities have removed the poem,” Srijato said in Kolkata on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the poet found support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who, in an interview, claimed that “a particular political party” that was attempting to “saffronise” the state was behind the complaint. She added, “I will take the names of those who are upto saffronising. They are threatening everybody.”

