Inter-IIT 2019: Sports gets Rs 10-crore boost at IIT-Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur has allocated Rs 10 crore for the upgradation and renovation of its sports facilities, to host the ‘Inter-IIT 2019’. This is in addition to its annual sports budget of Rs 1.5 crore, according to a press release issued by the institute on Monday.

The institute will build two synthetic courts each for tennis, basketball and volleyball, a synthetic athletic track, and an indoor stadium with a food court. In addition to the centralised indoor facilities, it already has a stadium for athletics, grounds for cricket and soccer, several outdoor courts for tennis, basketball and volleyball and a swimming pool.

“The enhanced focus in sports activities will strengthen the wellness initiatives as well. Sports tend to inculcate qualities like resonance, leadership, discipline, decision-making, facing challenges etc. We have observed that students who enroll for NSO Sports, Inter-IIT and Inter-Hall Sports General Championships at IIT-Kharagpur exhibit these qualities on a deep level and are much more resistant to negative thought process,” said Professor William Mohanty, president of the Technology Students’ Gymkhana, the centre of students’ activities at IIT-Kgp.

Tennis has recently received a major thrust, with US-based alumnus and entrepreneur Vinod Gupta facilitating a training program and sports kit upgradation. He has roped in US-based tennis professional T J Hyman, erstwhile coach of ace tennis player Leander Paes, to start a training program at the institute.

“I love tennis as a game and exercise. I want the IIT-Kgp team to be the best, that’s why I have asked T J Hyman, coach of Leander Paes to train the team. He is one of the finest tennis coaches. There are endless opportunities to give back as an alum, and this time sports is on my agenda to promote wellness among the students,” said Gupta, who funded the management and law schools at IIT-Kharagpur.

The 2017 Inter-IIT Sports Meet for students and staff is scheduled for December in Chennai. Twenty-three IITs will participate in the event in 13 categories.

