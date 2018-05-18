South Kolkata speech therapist held for beating up two-year-old boy

The therapist has been booked under section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational Image) The therapist has been booked under section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational Image)

A South Kolkata speech therapist was arrested on Monday after she allegedly assaulted a two-year-old patient at her clinic. The accused, Chaitali Mukherjee, was arrested on a complaint from the boy’s parents and sent to judicial custody till May 19, said police.

The mother of the child said they had taken her son to the private clinic at Prince Baktiar Shah Road and Monday was the second day of consultation. “She slapped my son, and hit him badly. She also dragged him across the room. The CCTV cameras caught her assaulting him,” she said.

At the time, the parents were waiting outside in the guest room. “It is when we saw the clinic staff rush in with first-aid kit that we realised something was wrong,” she said. “When we went in we saw him bleeding.” The boy was soon taken to a hospital for treatment and then then to Charu Market police station to register a complaint.

The therapist has been booked under section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

