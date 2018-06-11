Follow Us:
South Kolkata: Lightning kills 21 year old cricketer

“We tried to revive him at first, then took him to a hospital. He was declared brought dead at Sishu Mangal Hospital,” said Abdul Masood, the president of the club he played for. Pal was a student of BCom third year and had joined Calcutta Cricket Academy a month ago.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: June 11, 2018 6:13:26 am
A 21-year-old cricketer died on Sunday after lightning struck him during a practice session at Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata. Debabrata Pal, who was from Serampore in Hooghly district, had just started the session when the lightning struck.

