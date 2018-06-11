South Kolkata: Lightning kills 21 year old cricketer

A 21-year-old cricketer died on Sunday after lightning struck him during a practice session at Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata. Debabrata Pal, who was from Serampore in Hooghly district, had just started the session when the lightning struck.

“We tried to revive him at first, then took him to a hospital. He was declared brought dead at Sishu Mangal Hospital,” said Abdul Masood, the president of the club he played for. Pal was a student of BCom third year and had joined Calcutta Cricket Academy a month ago.

