South-24 Parganas: Three dead, several in hospital after drinking spurious liquor, says West Bengal Cops

Three persons died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Baruipur and Canning area of South-24 Parganas, said police. However, unofficial sources place the death toll at 11 starting Sunday. About 30 other people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals after consuming the liquor in Ghola Bazar and Shibnagar from Sunday, sources said. Police have arrested five persons in the case.

“As per my knowledge, three people have died. We have arrested a few people in connection with the case. Those arrested have been identified as Aloke Naskar, Goutam Naskar, Moidul, Addaitya Sarder and Prosanto Sarder. Monoranjan Gayen alias Kebla, who is one of the sellers, himself died after consuming the same alcohol,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express.

Police sources said there may have been additional deaths in connection with the case, but this cannot be verified as some families allegedly cremated the bodies without informing the police.

The victims include rickshaw pullers, labourers and other locals. Following the incident, tension prevailed as hundreds of locals including women and children ransacked illegal liquor dens and set a few of them on fire.

The protest, which continued for several hours, was brought under control after the police made some arrests.

The police have started an extensive search to nab those involved in supplying and manufacturing illegal liquor, sources said, adding locals had been calling for an end to illegal liquor dens for a long time. Earlier in December of 2011, there had been 174 deaths in South-24 Parganas due to spurious liquor consumption, and the state government had even compensated affected families with Rs 2 lakh each.

