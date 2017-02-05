Soon, a mobile platform for all e-governance services in West Bengal

The West Bengal government will soon develop a software aimed at bringing bring various e-governance services to mobile phones of its citizens. The single service platform, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 6.94 crores by the states government’s Information Technology department, will provide services not only for citizens but also for investors and businesses.

According to officials of the IT department, currently a citizen has to visit multiple websites and login many times to access various web-enabled government related services. They further have to download multiple mobile applications and login individually for each service.

“The integration of the mobile app with SMS service and payment has to be done individually. These multiple services can be brought on to a common platform in an integrated manner so that multiple e-services can be accessed and availed through a single window,’’said a statement issued by the department on Saturday.