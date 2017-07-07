Sonika Chauhan death case: Actor Vikram Chatterjee arrested by Kolkata Police, to be produced before court today

Vikram Chatterjee after being questioned by Kolkata Police. Express Photo Vikram Chatterjee after being questioned by Kolkata Police. Express Photo

Kolkata Police arrested actor Vikram Chatterjee late Thursday night in connection with the death of model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan in a car crash in April, news agency ANI reported. According to local reports, Chatterjee was arrested from his residence in Kasba. The actor will be presented before the court on Friday. Chatterjee was charged with culpable homicide last week on Tuesday under the non-bailable section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. According to police sources, the Toyota Corolla Altis which was being driven by Chatterjee, was moving at a high speed before the crash.

“The report, which was received by police last week, revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was moving at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr, and till 1.6 seconds before the crash, no break was applied. This proves the driver was not in control,” a police officer had said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vishal Garg added that the high speed of the car can be considered as a deliberate act. “The reports have proved that car was at a high speed. This can be considered a deliberate act; hence we moved court and court accepted our prayer. We have booked Vikram under Section 304 of IPC,” he said.

Belgachia Forensic Laboratory last week, in its report, said the blood samples they received to determine whether Chatterjee was drunk at the time of the accident, is not in sufficient quantity. “The sample received was in such a small quantity that the poison could not be detected by the available method of chemical analysis…,” the report stated. A police officer added that there was no proof to prove if the actor was drunk . “The hospital had sent a sample of 0.5 ml of blood for test, which is not enough. We do not have any laboratory evidence to prove if Vikram was drunk when he was driving,” said a police officer.

