Slum-dwellers in Kolkata clash twice in 24 hours, 4 held

(Left) At Charu Market on Tuesday. Express (Left) At Charu Market on Tuesday. Express

AT LEAST six persons, including a police officer, sustained injuries when slum-dwellers in South Kolkata clashed twice within a span of 24 hours. Four persons were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said around 11.40 pm on Monday night, slum-dwellers from Jhalar Math in Charu Market and Kaalia Colony in Tollygunge clashed and indulged in stone pelting and brick-batting. “A few members from both the groups were consuming alcohol on the railway tracks. Suddenly, one of them threw a stone at another, resulting in a fight between both groups. Later, some threw stones and tried to disturb a wedding that was taking place at Kaalia Colony, worsening the situation,” said a local.

“Forces from Tollygunge and Charu Market police stations intervened and dispersed the warring groups by 1.40 am,” said a police officer.

Officers restrain an agitator. Express Officers restrain an agitator. Express

Local MLA and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay rushed to the spot on Monday night and intervened to pacify the agitated people of the area. ASI Bibhash Saha from Tollygunge police station and five others from both groups sustained injuries in the clash.

“Around 2.50 pm on Tuesday, both the groups again assembled and started throwing bricks and stones on each other. The police intervened and dispersed the mob,” a police officer said.

A huge police team from Tollygunge police station, Charu Market police station, Alipore police station, New Alipore and Chetla police station, along with force from Kolkata Police Control and a contingent of RAF went to the spot, he added.

Accusing police of inaction, Chattopadhyay, who again visited the area on Tuesday, said: “The area was disturbed since last night. Miscreants along the railway track often create trouble. The local police station has been informed about this several times. Yet, no force was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.”with PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now