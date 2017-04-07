SJDA scam: Enforcement Directorate searches IAS officer’s home in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a raid at the New Town residence of IAS officer Godala Kiran Kumar, prime accused in the Rs 200 crore Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) scam who had been arrested by CID in 2015 for corruption and other charges. During its search operation at Kumar’s home in Rosedale Garden complex, an ED team seized bank account documents and two diaries. Sources said the diaries could provide vital clues as Kumar maintained details of all projects in them when he was district magistrate of Malda and CEO of SJDA.

Kumar — who is now out on bail — had been accused of siphoning money from SJDA’s development fund. Investigating officials had found evidence of Kumar having taken bribes worth Rs 5.6 crore, while around Rs 6 crore had been taken through third parties like engineers and other officials. Between September 2011 and March 2013 — when Kumar was CEO of SJDA — he had allegedly siphoned off Rs 80 crore. In 2015, he was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act.

So far, the ED has attached properties worth Rs 22 crore in connection with the case, said sources. Among them were two plots in Andhra Pradesh registered under the name of Kumar’s wife, but officials couldn’t get leads of cash deposits. They are now tracing the money trail. The IAS officer is currently posted in the statistics department as joint secretary, said an official.

