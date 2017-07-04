Six held for ‘threatening’ Subhash Chandra Bose’s relatives

Speaking to mediapersons, Sugata Bose said: “It is not a big issue just because it had taken place at our home… But I am concerned about my mother’s safety… they spoke rudely to her.” Speaking to mediapersons, Sugata Bose said: “It is not a big issue just because it had taken place at our home… But I am concerned about my mother’s safety… they spoke rudely to her.”

SIX PERSONS were arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening the relatives of Subhash Chandra Bose at the residence of Krishna Bose — the wife of Netaji’s late nephew Sisir Kumar Bose — in Kolkata. Sources in the police said that on Monday morning, while labourers were carrying out repair work at the family’s Sarat Bose Road residence in the city, some motorcycle-borne persons barged in and started asking the workers about the contractor they worked for and from where they had brought raw materials.

“Following this, they allegedly left but returned around 4 pm. Then, they allegedly entered into an altercation with Sisir Bose’s wife Krishna Bose, who was reportedly threatened by the miscreants,” said a police officer. “As Krishna Bose’s son and Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose intervened, he too was threatened… Later, when he introduced himself, the miscreants left,” the officer added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sugata Bose said: “It is not a big issue just because it had taken place at our home… But I am concerned about my mother’s safety… they spoke rudely to her. I have filed a police complaint (at Ballygunge police station) because I don’t want the common people to face similar trouble.” “Regarding the incident that took place at the residence of Krishna Bose, six persons have been arrested,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

