Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Burdwan: Police

Six persons died and 30 fell ill in Burdwan after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened the previous day in Ramgopalpur village.

“Those who were ill were taken to the Burdwan medical college and Pursha hospital for treatment. The condition of 18 people is serious,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the state government instructed district administration to ensure that appropriate steps were taken in the situation. “All medical facilities are being provided. We will make sure that the situation remains under control. The police is tracing the source of the spurious alcohol and action will be taken promptly,” said a district official.