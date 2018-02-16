Seven SFI members hurt in clash with police during march to Raj Bhavan

SFI members during the clash in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) SFI members during the clash in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Seven SFI members were injured after a clash with police during their march to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday. The CPM’s students’ wing had taken out the march to submit a memorandum to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, demanding students’ union in colleges and universities instead of students’ council as proposed by the state government. About 5,000 SFI members took out the rally from Sealdah, but were stopped by the police at Rani Rashmoni Avenue. A scuffle ensued there between the SFI workers and policemen, leaving seven SFI activists injured.

Later, a six-member SFI delegation was allowed to go to Raj Bhavan. “The state government is contemplating introducing a students’ council in college and universities. There will be no elected students’ representative in this council. We therefore want the state government to not introduce students’ council but to continue with students’ union. We have submitted a deputation in this regard at the Governor’s office. We could not meet the Governor as he is out of station,” SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

Bhattacharya, however, condemned the role of the police during the rally. “Some of our members are now being treated at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. We strongly condemn the role of police in today’s rally,” he added.

